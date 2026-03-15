Rajya Sabha polls: NDA looks to boost leverage, reshape leadership dynamics

NEW DELHI: As elections approach for 37 Rajya Sabha seats on March 16, the ruling National Democratic Alliance is positioned to expand its influence in the Upper House, cashing in on shifts in state-level politics over the past year. Beyond routine vacancies, the contest offers the NDA a chance to consolidate its already comfortable numbers and shape leadership dynamics in key states.

Currently, the Bharatiya Janata Party holds 103 seats, while the NDA’s combined tally stands at 133 in the 245-member chamber. Party sources suggest the alliance could secure 21–22 of the 37 seats, potentially pushing its strength closer to 140, a mark that would reinforce its leverage for the remainder of the term.

All eyes are on Bihar, where the state assembly, dominated by the NDA after Nitish Kumar returned to the fold, will elect five members. The NDA has fielded five candidates, two from the BJP, two from the Janata Dal (United), and one from ally Upendra Kushwaha. Nitish Kumar’s own bid for the Upper House has sparked speculation about a potential political transition in Bihar, opening space for the BJP to assert greater authority in state government.

“The elections for 37 seats are crucial more for BJP and JD(U) than others, as both have fielded their top leaders—BJP its national president Nitin Nabin and JD(U) its founder and CM Nitish Kumar,” said Patna-based analyst R K Verma.

While the NDA enjoys numerical strength in states like Assam, Odisha, Haryana, and Chhattisgarh, cross-voting remains a wildcard, too. Meanwhile, the NDA faces challenges in West Bengal.

The elections also highlight internal shifts, with JD(U) dropping Harivansh Narayan Singh to accommodate Nitish Kumar. With 71 Rajya Sabha seats set to fall vacant between March and November, this cycle of 37 seats could reshape the NDA’s Upper House strategy and cement its legislative edge.

37 seats up for grabs

Currently, the BJP holds 103 seats, while the NDA’s combined tally stands at 133 in the 245-member chamber. Party sources suggest the alliance could secure 21–22 of the 37 seats, potentially pushing its strength closer to 140, a mark that would reinforce its leverage for the remainder of the term.