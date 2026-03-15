Ranchi Diary: CM Soren hands over 1,485 modern vehicles to police, lays foundation for 12 new stations

JMM, Cong spar over two seats in the Upper House

With two Rajya Sabha seats set to fall vacant soon, political activity has intensified within the ruling alliance in Jharkhand. The two alliance partners—JMM and Congress—have been making a fresh round of claims. JMM leaders argue that the party’s political position in the state has strengthened significantly in recent years, while Congress says that being the second-largest party in the alliance after JMM, the party also has a strong claim over the RS seats. Congress leaders said the party has always prioritised alliance unity and made sacrifices in the past. But this time, Congress has a natural claim to at least one of the two seats and expects similar generosity from JMM.

State police get 1,500 vehicles, 12 new stations

In a major push toward police modernisation and strengthening law and order in the state, CM Hemant Soren on Friday handed over 1,485 modern vehicles to the Jharkhand Police and virtually laid the foundation stone for 12 new police stations. The government has sanctioned 1,255 patrolling vehicles and 1,697 two-wheelers for the state police. In the first phase, the chief minister handed over 636 patrolling vehicles and 849 two-wheelers to various districts and police stations. According to officials, these vehicles will strengthen patrolling, quick response operations, monitoring of sensitive zones, rural surveillance, and crime prevention activities.

Sahibganj set to get waste-to-wonder park

A unique park is being developed in Sahibganj using scrap materials. Built on the principle of the 3R concept—Reduce, Reuse and Recycle—the facility will be called the ‘Waste-to-Wonder’ park. The park will offer a recreational space for visitors and spread awareness about waste recycling and environmental conservation. Officials said over 1,000 tonnes of scrap materials are being used in its construction. Large and visually striking sculptures of animals such as dinosaurs, peacocks, elephants and eagles are being created within the park. Artistic representations of tribal attire, palm trees & decorative arches are also being crafted.

Mukesh Ranjan

Our correspondent in Jharkhand

mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com