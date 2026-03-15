‘Special 26’ style robbery in MP: Gang posing as IT officials loots contractor’s house

BHOPAL: In a crime whose plot resembled the story of Akshay Kumar-starrer 2013 Hindi movie Special 26, a group of men, posing as income tax sleuths on an operation to unearth black money, held the family of a government contractor captive in his house, before decamping with cash and valuables running into lakhs of rupees in the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh.

The seven to eight men, who used a black SUV, stormed into the house of government contractor Rajkumar Malvi in the Bagh town of Dhar on Friday. Posing as income tax department officials, the masked men carried out the “search” inside the contractor’s house. After “seizing” Rs3 lakh plus of cash, gold jewellery and mobile phones, the men locked the contractor and his wife Krishna in a room and then decamped with the loot.

The contractor and his wife took some to realize that the men were fake income tax department sleuths and raised an alarm from the room in which they were locked, after which neighbours came to their rescue. However, by then, the robbers had left the crime scene in their SUV.

The police launched a probe into the incident and discovered that the same SUV had been used in an early morning robbery at the house of a wealthy farmer in the neighbouring Khandwa district a day earlier. Multiple police teams were formed, which cracked the two sensational crimes on Saturday and reached the accused. Three to five men, including the owner of the SUV, have been taken into custody so far.