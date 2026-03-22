A teen race-walks toward her dreams, honours late mother

MADHYA PRADESH : ACK in 2009, 21-year-old Rinku Singh Rajput, a national junior javelin thrower—son of a truck driver, Bramhadin Singh—became the first Indian citizen to turn professional as a pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates in the United States professional baseball league. Over a decade on, another story from eastern Uttar Pradesh is now taking shape. In a village in Varanasi district, a teenage girl is chasing a dream in race walking.

Seventeen-year-old Ranjana Yadav, the daughter of truck driver Rajkumar Yadav, aims to become an international champion race walker. Her journey is driven by her late mother Urmila Devi’s dream and her father’s daily struggles to support the family.

Counted among the most promising athletes at the Madhya Pradesh State Athletics Academy in Bhopal, where she has been training since July 2024 under coach Shiv Kumar Prasad, Ranjana has already made her mark.

In October 2025, she won a silver medal in the 5,000-metre race walk at the Asian Youth Athletics Championship in Bahrain. It was her first international medal.

“Towards the last few laps, when my energy seemed to be sapping even while being among the top three runners, I remembered my mother who always motivated me to believe in myself and potential, ultimately giving the extra energy re-charge which helped me go ahead of the Korean racewalker and nearly beat the top finisher Chinese racewalker in the closing stages,” recounted Ranjana.

She finished the race with a time of 24 minutes 25.88 seconds and dedicated the medal to her mother, who had passed away in July 2024 due to end-stage cancer, just days before Ranjana joined the academy. Now, she is preparing for the upcoming Asian Junior Athletics meet in Hong Kong and the World Under-20 Championship in the US.