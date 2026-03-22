Atanu Chakraborty| A case of misfire rather than a misfit

When former top bureaucrat of the Union finance ministry Atanu Chakraborty resigned as the non-executive chairman of HDFC Bank on Wednesday, markets bought into the message of his resignation letter with a momentous fall. In two days after his mention of “values and ethics” in the letter, the bank lost around Rs 1 lakh crore in its market value. The fall could either signify Chakraborty’s stature as a bureaucrat or a structural problem in the country’s second largest lender, or both.

The jury is still out on what caused Chakraborty’s outburst. His succinct—but sharply worded—resignation letter has stumped observers. Was it a case of dissent at the top or a deliberate push towards cleaning the labyrinth of corporate decision making, where mal-intent could lie latent for years?

Chakraborty took a step back as the controversy raged. He downplayed the content of his own letter, calling the episode “routine” and pulling back from the insinuations of ethical lapses. However, insiders argue, Chakraborty is no novice corporate leader who is learning the tricks of the trade. He was a career bureaucrat with experience at public sector undertakings and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

People who have watched him from Gujarat days know that such a career profile cannot succumb to behavioural impulses. What made the charge stick and lent weight to Chakraborty’s opinion of the top brass at HDFC Bank was the bank’s decision to sack three senior executives over a bond mis-selling case.

Chakraborty had joined HDFC Bank in 2021 after completing his stint as the Union finance secretary. He was at the top of the game in the government then and went straight to the top of the corporate leadership at the bank. Observers say the transition could have caused discomfort to some interests at the bank.