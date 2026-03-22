Fake yoga guru held in Gujarat currency scam

AHMEDABAD: What began as a counterfeit currency probe has spiralled into a disturbing revelation, as the Ahmedabad Crime Branch uncovered a parallel racket of deception and medical fraud leading to the arrest of self-proclaimed yoga guru Pradeep Jotangiya on March 18.

Police findings sharply dismantle his image, revealing that he is merely a Class 12 pass individual who once ran a small hair salon in Rajkot before reinventing himself as a “healer”.

Operating under the banner of ‘Shri Satyam Yoga Foundation’, he allegedly built a following in Surat by exploiting fear and desperation.

Videos recovered during the probe show Jotangiya casually seated on a sofa, flipping through patient files that carried no signatures of certified doctors, no medical validation, only his own photograph stamped as authority.

In one disturbing video now under scrutiny, a cancer patient is seen undergoing a crude procedure inside the ashram without medical supervision.