Grassroots hero revives Bihar’s rivers, wetlands

BIHAR : E starts his day at 6 o’clock every day. Finishing his routine in a hurry, he heads out for work that he says defines his life: saving water and restoring lost sources across Bihar.

By early morning, he is already on the road, travelling to nearby villages where ponds and rivers have slowly disappeared. There, he gathers residents near dried beds and explains why water conservation is essential for survival. He meets panchayat leaders, discusses local problems, and urges them to organise Jal Panchayats. These gatherings, he believes, can turn awareness into action. He also promotes rainwater harvesting, reminding communities that government efforts alone are not enough.

On other days, he visits government schools to talk to children about the environment. Young minds, he says, carry the power to bring long-term change.

Meet Ajay Sahay, a programme officer in Bihar’s rural works department. He is associated with VB-G RAM G Act, 2025, and has received over 400 awards for his work in restoring ponds and rivers.

Currently, he is supervising the revival of Manika Mun, a wetland in Muzaffarpur. Later this month, he will travel to Bengaluru as a jury member for the Jal Yoddha programme, which honours grassroots water warriors.

His journey began in 1997, when he was preparing for the civil services. During that time, he visited tribal villages in what was then undivided Bihar. There, he saw high illiteracy and decided to act. Riding an old two-wheeler, he began teaching the alphabet, distributing slates, and encouraging people to learn.Progress was slow at first, but he persisted. Over time, villagers responded, and his effort grew.

Today, he says nearly 2.5 lakh people have learnt to read and write their names through his initiative.This, he notes, has reduced fraud and increased confidence among rural families, especially women.