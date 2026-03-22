India needs well-prepared citizens for strong military, says Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday highlighted the importance of a strong military backed by well-prepared citizens capable of standing together to safeguard the nation under all circumstances.

In his virtual address at the Raising Day celebrations and the diamond jubilee of Sainik School in Ghorakhal, Uttarakhand, Rajnath stated, “Present-day warfare transcends borders, with national security encompassing economic, digital, energy, and even food security.”

He emphasised the need for a robust defence force supported by citizens ready to stand shoulder-to-shoulder in defence of the country at any time. He further noted that the nature of conflict has undergone a significant transformation, with nations now vulnerable to economic, cyber, space, and information warfare-making it essential for every citizen to remain vigilant and prepared.

Referring to the union government’s efforts under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi to equip the armed forces with advanced weapons and technologies, the defence minister further stressed that citizens, particularly the youth, must cultivate mental resilience and intellectual clarity through discipline and determination to help the nation face all challenges.

Citing the concept of VUCA (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex and Ambiguous), Singh encouraged the students to adopt their own version of VUCA—Vision, Understanding, Courage and Adaptability—to effectively deal with modern-day challenges.