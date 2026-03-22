Raipur Diary: 11-year-old cured of heart cancer after surgery

11-yr-old cured of heart cancer after surgery

Chhattisgarh surgeons set a benchmark saving an 11-year-old with rare heart-attached cancer. Doctors at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Hospital in Raipur completed a complex surgical procedure lasting four intense hours with an advanced “dual approach” technique. It was led by department head Krishnakant Sahu. The team said that the achievement is set to be a world record, marking it as the youngest case of this condition recorded in 12 years. Typically found in adults aged 40 to 60, this 400g tumour had engulfed the child’s heart and other vital organs. Three extra “satellite tumours” hidden in the lung were also removed to prevent recurrence.

Assembly clears Staff Selection Board Bill ’26

In a move to overhaul the state’s hiring landscape, the Assembly has passed the Chhattisgarh Staff Selection Board Bill 2026. The legislation establishes a centralised body dedicated to making the recruitment for Group C and Group D posts integrated, transparent, and strictly time-bound. The board will release a yearly schedule, an unified application process, broad jurisdiction, and zero tolerance for corruption, according to the government. It is expected to be not just about simplifying exams. The aspirants no longer needed to remain in uncertainty or cross the eligible age limit owing to excessive delayed exams.