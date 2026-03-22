Reset in ties as Bangladesh PM accepts PM Modi's invite

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has written to PM Narendra Modi accepting his invitation to visit India, while signaling a broader effort to reset bilateral ties after a period of strain. However, sources indicate that Rahman’s first foreign visit may not be to India, but instead to Bhutan, a move seen by analysts as a nuanced diplomatic balancing act in the region.

In his letter, Rahman struck a conciliatory tone, emphasising the need to “reinvigorate our cooperative engagement” to secure “peace, harmony, and prosperity” over the long term. “I deeply value your kind reflection on the historic and long-standing relationship between our two countries,” Rahman wrote. “The people of our two countries share considerable commonality and enjoy a deep-rooted relationship.”

The outreach comes against the backdrop of frosty ties following the ouster of former PM Sheikh Hasina, which introduced uncertainty into Dhaka-Delhi relations.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla represented India at Rahman’s swearing-in as a signal that New Delhi is open to re-engagement despite recent tensions.