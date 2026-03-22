Sainik schools must focus on AI and cyber warfare: report

CHANDIGARH: Students of Sainik Schools, Rashtriya Military Schools and the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) should be motivated to pursue alternative careers not only in the armed forces but aligned with their interests and aptitudes such as defence research, innovation, design and medicine, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence of Parliament said in its latest report.

Currently, there are 33 Sainik schools and five Rashtriya Military Schools operating in the country.

In its report ‘Review of Sainik Schools, Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) and Rashtriya Military Schools’ tabled in the Lok Sabha recently, the panel stated that Sainik Schools are established on expansive campuses and are equipped with well-developed infrastructure and facilities to impart quality education and comprehensive training.

These institutions are intended to develop cadets into capable individuals who can serve as officers in the armed forces in the future. Keeping in view the above motto of Sainik School, the government should make all-out efforts to increase the intake of the NDA cadets from Sainik School on a par with RIMC.

The students have been exploring diverse career options, influenced by wider availability of opportunities and personal interests. In this context, the committee is of the view that Sainik Schools, Rashtriya Military Schools, and RIMC must adapt to evolving aspirations and advancements, particularly in relation to the range of career choices made available to students.

“The committee emphasised that students should also be encouraged to pursue alternative career pathways aligned with their interests and aptitudes directly or indirectly related to national defence.