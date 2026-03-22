TN Assembly polls | High-stakes contest on EPS’ turf

SALEM: In every election, a few constituencies begin to draw attention beyond their boundaries, not just for the contest but for the leaders they have produced. Edappadi Assembly constituency is one such place.

Once a small town in the Salem district, largely unknown outside its region, it is now firmly etched in the political landscape of Tamil Nadu. This shift is closely tied to Edappadi K Palaniswami (AIADMK), who rose from here to become chief minister and now figures as a CM candidate for the 2026 elections, drawing state-wide attention once again.

The political rise of Palaniswami began to take shape after 2011, reaching its peak in 2017 when he assumed office as CM. He had brought visibility to the constituency, and when TNIE visited Edappadi, a sense of pride was evident among many residents in having a leader from their own region who once occupied the state’s highest office.

V Chinnaponnu (53), who runs a small eatery in Edappadi town, says, “When you say election in Edappadi, it is definitely our man of the town. He has made a place which was not known beyond our borders into a name familiar even at the national level. Only in his term, starting from infrastructure, roads, educational institutions, healthcare to water schemes, Edappadi saw development.”