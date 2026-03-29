Banksy: Behind the peeling paint

Art, many a time, is about finding the light in a disorienting fog. In a fast-paced world where no one has time to stop and smell the flowers, there was someone who made many stop and literally look at the writing on the wall. The artist, popularly known as Banksy, uses stencil art, a method that protects the notoriously private artist’s image and identity from being revealed by the very public positioning of his works. This anonymity added another shroud of intrigue to his art. And yet, a recent Reuters report has seemingly uncovered the elusive artist’s identity. They say Banksy is actually... Bristol native Robin Cunningham.

Over the years, many artists have been speculated to be the real Banksy: Massive Attack band frontman Robert Del Naja, the French street artist Thierry Guetta, and even 90s kids’ favourite Art Attack’s Neil Buchanan. But before he was Banksy, the artist used the pseudonym Robin Banks, which lends credence to the latest development.

Nevertheless, Banksy’s messages have been expressed through lampoons, using the environment surrounding his piece. On a Spartan grey wall at London’s Waterloo Bridge, a black mural of a girl with windswept hair emerged, whose red heart-shaped balloon has been swept away by the wind. The ‘Girl with Balloon’ became a mascot of his work and was a representation of hope during conflicts such as the Syrian War. This work, which had numerous versions, was also auctioned at Sotheby’s. Immediately after the sale, the piece was shredded in half, once again highlighting the artist’s anti-establishment stance.