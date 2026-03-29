Contraceptives to manage leopard population

NEW DELHI: In a first, the Central government is planning to introduce immunocontraceptives as an experimental population management tool for leopards, particularly in areas where the human-leopard conflict is more pronounced.

To pursue this, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change plans to file a petition in the Supreme Court, seeking to lift the existing order so that experimental research can resume.

“We believe there is a need for scientific studies on the use of immunocontraceptives for the management of leopard populations,” said a senior official familiar with the development.

This comes after the leopard population grew by roughly 8% from 12,852 in 2018 to 13,874 in 2022. Further, there has been a rise in the number of the big cat’s sightings in areas where it was previously less common. This trend has corresponded with a rise in the human–leopard conflict in Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Karnataka and Rajasthan. As India’s most adaptable large carnivore, leopards are widely distributed across diverse habitats, including human-dominated landscapes. It is their adaptability and ability to use fragmented habitats that have increased interactions with humans.

The plan gains significance as an SC bench of Justices Dipak Misra and Vikramajit Sen had in September 2014 restrained the West Bengal government from implementing its proposal to sterilise elephants or any other wildlife using immunocontraceptives to control their population. The court had passed the order on a plea related to the death of elephants on railway tracks in West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.