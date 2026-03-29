Kolkata Diary: Polling stations inside housing complexes

Polling stations inside housing complexes

Around six housing complexes in Kolkata will host polling booths inside their premises for the Bengal polls, the ECI has announced. Kolkata will go to the polls in the second phase scheduled on April 29. Four housing complexes are located in northern part of the city, while the remaining two are in the south.

Of the six, Active Acres and Silver Spring in the Entally constituency lake district in Beliaghta Arjun Apartment in Maniktala will have two polling stations in North Kolkata. In South Kolkata, South City in the Rashbehari assembly segment will have two polling stations. Only residents of these apartments are eligible to vote at the booths.

Leopard attack injures five people in Jalpaiguri

Around five persons, including a homemaker, were injured in a leopard attack in Jalpaiguri district’s Kranti block on Friday. The incident has triggered panic among locals who said that the leopard strayed into the residential area early on Friday and attacked the homemaker Piyasi Roy first, who was cleaning her courtyard. Neighbours rushed to the spot to help soon after she screamed for help.

They were also injured in the chaos. On receiving information, forest department personnel from Apalchand and Targhera ranges of the Baikunthapur forest division rushed to the spot. One of them also sustained injury while controlling the situation.