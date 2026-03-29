Make dope test mandatory for grooms, says AAP MP Malvinder Singh

CHANDIGARH: Aam Aadmi Party Lok Sabha MP Malvinder Singh Kang on Friday demanded a law mandating dope and medical tests for grooms before marriage, citing rising divorce and domestic violence cases.

Speaking during Zero Hour in Parliament, Kang, who represents Anandpur Sahib, said the breakdown of marriages and families is increasing across the country, not just in Punjab.

Highlighting societal double standards, he said families thoroughly scrutinise a girl’s education, character, and background before marriage, but often ignore similar checks for men.

He noted that substance abuse, serious illnesses, and criminal tendencies in men frequently come to light only after marriage, adversely affecting women. Kang urged the Union and state governments to take strict steps, proposing mandatory dope tests and medical fitness certificates for grooms.