NMC seeks feedback from students on quality of education, faculty output

NEW DELHI: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has sought feedback from MBBS students on various aspects of their medical education, including the quality of lectures, faculty availability, clinical training, patient exposure, anti-ragging measures, student safety, and mental health support on their college campuses.

The NMC has promised to keep their details confidential. It said the responses are being sought for the purpose of academic review and quality improvement.

In an advisory, NMC secretary Raghav Langer said an online student feedback system has been created and information is being sought from undergraduate medical students whose institutions fall under the purview of the NMC. “This feedback aims to gather your valuable anonymous feedback on various aspects of your medical college and medical education experience,” the advisory said.

The online form generated for this purpose covers aspects such as quality of teaching and lectures, faculty availability and adequacy, clinical training and patient exposure, labs, dissection halls and practical training, community medicine and rural training, ragging and student safety, campus culture and student welfare, grievance redress, mental health support, extracurricular activities, curriculum, college administration and governance, etc.

“Your response will be anonymous and confidential. The feedback is being collected solely for internal academic review and quality improvement purposes,” said the advisory, addressed to all states, deans of all medical colleges, the medical education department of the Union Health Ministry, among others. The online form can be accessed through the NMC website.

The commission has requested the MBBS students to “wholeheartedly participate in filling the online student feedback form.”