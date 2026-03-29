Rs 1K fine on owners if pet found without leash on city streets

NEW DELHI: The fine for letting a pet animal roam in a public street without a leash, which is currently Rs 50 under the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, will increase to Rs 1,000 if the Parliament passes the Jan Vishwas Bill, 2025.

The bill was introduced by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada in the Lok Sabha on Friday and it proposes several amendments to the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act.

Under the proposed amendments, the fine for tethering cattle on a public road will also rise from Rs 100 to Rs 1,000. In addition to that, defacing or destroying a house number, which currently incurs a Rs 50 fine, will be increased to Rs 1,000.

Apart from that, some other fines are also expected to increase. For example, discharging fireworks that may cause danger will go from Rs 50 to Rs 500. Additionally, preventing a municipal official from entering premises, which also carries a fine of Rs 50, will increase to Rs 500 after the bill is passed.