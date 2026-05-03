A book village that is rewriting rural Kashmir’s story

JAMMU & KASHMIR : N Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district, a unique literary initiative is transforming a remote village into a vibrant cultural and educational hub. Aragam village, located along the scenic banks of Wular Lake has emerged as the region’s first “book village”, blending natural beauty with a growing culture of reading and learning.
Launched in 2022 through a collaboration between the Pune-based NGO Sarhad and the district administration, the “Book Village” initiative aims to promote reading culture, community engagement, and rural tourism.
Bandipora has long been associated with the values of “Alim, Adab, and Aab”—knowledge, good conduct, and water. The book village reflects all three, bringing together education, community values, and the area’s natural richness.
Instead of constructing a single large library, books have been distributed across multiple homes in the village. Each house specializes in a particular genre or subject, ranging from history and literature to competitive exam material, children’s books, and Sufism.
Signboards installed outside each house guide visitors to the types of books available inside. Siraj Ahmad, project coordinator of Sarhad Pune, recalled that the idea was first proposed in 2014 but was delayed due to prevailing circumstances at the time.
He said the concept was inspired by similar initiatives in Europe and by Bhilar village in Maharashtra, which became India’s first book village in 2017. “We adapted the model to suit local conditions here in Kashmir,” he said.
The early stages of the project were challenging. Initially, there were administrative concerns about setting up libraries in private homes.Siraj approached the then Deputy Commissioner of Bandipora, who indicated that permission would be granted if homeowners were willing to participate.
Following this, Siraj and his team engaged with villagers, explained the concept, and sought their consent. The response was encouraging, with many residents open to the idea.
“Once they agreed, we placed books in cupboards and shelves and installed signboards outside their homes,” he said. “Each signboard provides information about the type of material available inside.”
Currently, around 15 houses in the village, which has a population of about 7,000, host libraries with a collection of approximately 8,000 to 10,000 books. The goal is to expand the initiative to 30 houses.
Each participating house typically contains 400 to 500 books focused on a specific theme, such as Kashmiri history, fiction, encyclopedias, science, social sciences, or literature related to women and children.
Some houses also cater to students preparing for competitive exams, offering study materials that are otherwise difficult to access in remote areas. One such library operates from the home of former sarpanch Mohammad Anwar Khan. “About 200 to 300 books are available in my house. People, especially youngsters, regularly visit to read. Some even borrow books and return them after 15 to 30 days,” he said.
According to Anwar, the initiative has benefited the community by engaging youth in constructive activities and encouraging a shift from excessive mobile use to reading physical books.
Many homes have evolved into book cafés where readers can sit, read, and discuss ideas in a relaxed setting. These spaces have become an important part of village life.