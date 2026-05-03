A book village that is rewriting rural Kashmir’s story

JAMMU & KASHMIR : N Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district, a unique literary initiative is transforming a remote village into a vibrant cultural and educational hub. Aragam village, located along the scenic banks of Wular Lake has emerged as the region’s first “book village”, blending natural beauty with a growing culture of reading and learning.

Launched in 2022 through a collaboration between the Pune-based NGO Sarhad and the district administration, the “Book Village” initiative aims to promote reading culture, community engagement, and rural tourism.

Bandipora has long been associated with the values of “Alim, Adab, and Aab”—knowledge, good conduct, and water. The book village reflects all three, bringing together education, community values, and the area’s natural richness.

Instead of constructing a single large library, books have been distributed across multiple homes in the village. Each house specializes in a particular genre or subject, ranging from history and literature to competitive exam material, children’s books, and Sufism.

Signboards installed outside each house guide visitors to the types of books available inside. Siraj Ahmad, project coordinator of Sarhad Pune, recalled that the idea was first proposed in 2014 but was delayed due to prevailing circumstances at the time.

He said the concept was inspired by similar initiatives in Europe and by Bhilar village in Maharashtra, which became India’s first book village in 2017. “We adapted the model to suit local conditions here in Kashmir,” he said.

The early stages of the project were challenging. Initially, there were administrative concerns about setting up libraries in private homes.Siraj approached the then Deputy Commissioner of Bandipora, who indicated that permission would be granted if homeowners were willing to participate.

Following this, Siraj and his team engaged with villagers, explained the concept, and sought their consent. The response was encouraging, with many residents open to the idea.