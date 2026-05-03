Additional observers for counting in West Bengal

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission deployed 165 additional counting observers and 77 police observers in West Bengal on Saturday as part of its monitoring network for the counting of votes for assembly elections, scheduled for Monday. The move, the commission said, is intended to ensure that the counting process is conducted in a “secure, peaceful, intimidation-free and transparent” manner.

The additional counting observers will assist the 294 such observers already deployed per constituency in 165 Assembly constituencies having more than one counting hall.

The appointments have been made under Article 324 of the Constitution and relevant provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, with all observers functioning under the EC’s direct supervision.

The heightened vigil came amid escalating political tensions in the state, particularly following allegations made by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She has repeatedly expressed concerns over possible tempering in electronic voting machines (EVMs) and urged her party workers to maintain continuous surveillance of strong rooms where the EVMs are stored. Banerjee also visited a strong room facility in Kolkata, intensifying the political atmosphere.