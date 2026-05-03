Admin failures, procedural violations led to TTD ghee adulteration, says one-man panel

VIJAYAWADA: In a major development in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) ghee adulteration scandal, the findings of the One-Man Committee constituted by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu have come to light, exposing a deep-rooted nexus of administrative failures, procedural violations, and possible collusion that enabled the supply of adulterated ghee used in Srivari laddu prasadam.

The committee, headed by retired IAS officer Dinesh Kumar (1983 batch), was tasked with identifying those responsible for the scandal and examining lapses in the procurement system. Its report squarely fixes accountability on senior officials and the procurement machinery, holding them responsible for creating conditions that allowed adulterated ghee to enter the sacred supply chain.

The committee’s mandate was confined to governance and administrative responsibility, not criminal liability, as a police case had already been registered in Tirupati East Police Station (Crime No. 470/2024).

The report highlights how the eligibility criteria introduced in August 2019 were diluted within five months without justification, enabling non-compliant and unverified dairy firms to participate in ghee tenders. This relaxation opened the door for suppliers such as Bhole Baba Organic Dairy Milk Pvt Ltd, whose entry marked the beginning of a decline in quality standards.

Procurement was driven by unsustainable lowest-price (L1) bidding, with reductions up to Rs 207 per kg incentivising adulteration. In several cases, post-auction negotiations were permitted in violation of tender rules, further undermining transparency.