Coaching model driving civil service success in Rajasthan

RAJASTHAN : In a country where dreams of government jobs are often sold at a price, the small town of Merta in Rajasthan is scripting a different story—one where success is not bought, but built together.

For millions of young Indians, the aspiration to secure a government job never fades. Yet in major cities, a vast coaching industry thrives on high fees, putting structured preparation out of reach for underprivileged youth from smaller towns. For many, the journey ends before it begins.

In Merta, in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district, a government school teacher has created an alternative that is quietly rewriting destinies. Nirmal Sharma, a history lecturer at a government senior secondary school in Chundiya village, has spent the past decade building a community-driven model that prepares rural youth for government jobs at almost no cost.

The results are striking: around 200 young men and women have secured employment through the initiative. This is not a conventional coaching centre. Students are called “stars,” and teachers “icons,” a deliberate effort to dismantle hierarchy and foster shared ownership and respect.

Since 2016, Sharma has run an institute called “VR” from his home in Merta. Far from being a commercial brand, “VR” stands for “Together & Persist, To Wish, Work, & Win,” reflecting a philosophy rooted in collective effort and resilience.

The learning model turns convention on its head. There are no fixed teachers. Every learner becomes a teacher. Within 10 to 15 days of studying a topic, each “star” is expected to teach it to others, reinforcing both understanding and confidence. Each batch consists of 35 to 40 stars, with about 65 students currently preparing across two batches. The system thrives on collaboration: those who clear exams return as “icons,” mentoring the next group without any payment.