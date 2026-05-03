Coaching model driving civil service success in Rajasthan

RAJASTHAN : In a country where dreams of government jobs are often sold at a price, the small town of Merta in Rajasthan is scripting a different story—one where success is not bought, but built together.
For millions of young Indians, the aspiration to secure a government job never fades. Yet in major cities, a vast coaching industry thrives on high fees, putting structured preparation out of reach for underprivileged youth from smaller towns. For many, the journey ends before it begins.
In Merta, in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district, a government school teacher has created an alternative that is quietly rewriting destinies. Nirmal Sharma, a history lecturer at a government senior secondary school in Chundiya village, has spent the past decade building a community-driven model that prepares rural youth for government jobs at almost no cost.
The results are striking: around 200 young men and women have secured employment through the initiative. This is not a conventional coaching centre. Students are called “stars,” and teachers “icons,” a deliberate effort to dismantle hierarchy and foster shared ownership and respect.
Since 2016, Sharma has run an institute called “VR” from his home in Merta. Far from being a commercial brand, “VR” stands for “Together & Persist, To Wish, Work, & Win,” reflecting a philosophy rooted in collective effort and resilience.
The learning model turns convention on its head. There are no fixed teachers. Every learner becomes a teacher. Within 10 to 15 days of studying a topic, each “star” is expected to teach it to others, reinforcing both understanding and confidence. Each batch consists of 35 to 40 stars, with about 65 students currently preparing across two batches. The system thrives on collaboration: those who clear exams return as “icons,” mentoring the next group without any payment.
Sharma’s approach is shaped by personal experience. Unable to afford coaching himself, he once formed a study group with peers, each teaching subjects they were strong in. The model worked—he secured a government teaching position in 2011. In 2016, he formalised the idea into “VR.”
The roots of the initiative go back even further. Since 2007, Sharma had been informally guiding students. The turning point came when two of his early mentees secured government jobs, inspiring him to scale the model.
Over the years, the initiative has produced a wide range of success stories. More than 100 students have been selected as lower division clerks (LDCs). Others have become teachers, or joined the Railways, courts, Forest Department, and Patwari services. Two former stars now work at the Secretariat level. The institute also emphasises values. If a student is absent without prior notice, they must bring a tiffin the next day—containing one vegetable dish and five rotis—which is then given to someone in need. Birthdays are celebrated to foster a sense of family.
When a student secures a job, it is their family—not the individual—that is felicitated, recognising the collective effort behind success.
Financially, the model runs on a nominal contribution of `200 per month from each student, covering basic expenses like electricity, water, and mock tests. The aim is not revenue, but responsibility—ensuring that students remain invested in their journey. There is no external faculty. The ecosystem sustains itself through a cycle of giving back, with successful candidates returning to teach without remuneration.
The teaching ecosystem is self-sustaining. There is no external faculty. Those who succeed return to teach, without any remuneration. It is a cycle of giving back—one that keeps the model alive and growing.
Admissions are referral-based. A selected student recommends a friend or relative.
Around 15 individuals currently manage the institute, and the focus remains on government job aspirants from Rajasthan.