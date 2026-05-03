Didi, Abhishek prep poll agents for Bengal result day

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday spoke to the counting agents of the party during a meeting and said that TMC will secure over 200 of the 294 assembly seats, two days ahead of the counting of votes polled.

The leaders, who held a virtual meeting with counting agents of 291 assembly seats, also told them that they should regularly update the leadership about the situation at counting centres and must remain there till the end of the exercise.

The chief minister also asked counting agents not to give importance to the “propaganda and campaign by the BJP and its allies” about the number of seats they would secure in the elections.

She said that the TMC will stand beside party activists, including the counting agents who were allegedly assaulted by central forces during voting or campaigning.