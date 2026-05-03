'Iran didn’t want war, it was forced on us': Khamenei aide

BENGALURU: More than 60 days into the war that has destabilised the global economy and sent oil prices spiralling out of control, there are no signs of the Iran war ending soon. While there is no decisive military or diplomatic win for the United States or Israel even after two months, for Iran it is a war they never wanted.

“Iran never wanted war, it was forced on us. We don’t want it still, but if the enemies persist then Iran is ready to sustain the war even if it goes up to 10 years,” Dr Abdul Majeed Hakim Ilahi, representative of the Supreme Leader of Iran, told The New Sunday Express. He was in the city to attend the prayer meeting of the former Supreme Leader, late Ayatollah Khamenei.

“They (US and Israel) thought the war would end in three days; Iran will buckle and they will split it into five countries. That did not happen, nor will it ever happen in the future. Iranians will shed their blood but not give an inch of their land away", he said

"The enemies spoke about regime change, little realising that Iran has a Constitution and they can’t change it. The US claims that it has bombed all our nuclear sites, yet President Trump accuses us of having nuclear weapons! We are signatories to the NPT and have the right to develop peaceful nuclear technology for electricity and medicine under the NPT,” he added.

Dr Ilahi said the war that the US and Israel launched on February 28 was to “cover up individual issues (of US President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu).”