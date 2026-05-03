Lucknow Diary | Buzz over Brij Bhushan’s closeness to Akhilesh Yadav

In the run-up to the UP Assembly election due early next year, political circles are abuzz with speculation about BJP senior leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s growing closeness with the SP camp.

The theory gained momentum after Singh publicly praised SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for visiting BJP MLA Anupama Jaiswal at a private hospital in Lucknow. Jaiswal sustained some burn injuries while burning the effigy of Akhilesh as a mark of protest against SP for opposing the women’s quota bill.

Singh’s recent remarks and reported backchannel conversations with SP leadership suggest that discussions between Singh and SP chief may be approaching a decisive stage.

App-based darshan in Kashi Vishwanath temple

The Kashi Vishwanath temple is going digital. Its managing body, the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, has introduced an app-based darshan system for the Jyotirlinga. Trust CEO Vishwa Bhushan Mishra said devotees from various linguistic and regional backgrounds throng the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham. He added that language and regional differences prevent them from having the desired ease of experience. “To improve this situation, the trust has introduced the app system, under which certain basic details of devotees will be collected,” he said. A similar system for Sugam Darshan and Mangala Aarti are already in place.