Man steel by design: Jitu Borah’s journey from debt, loss to Rs 6-crore enterprise in Assam

ASSAM : From selling biscuits, soaps and mobile recharge vouchers in a modest village grocery shop to building a steel enterprise with a growing footprint across the Northeast, Jitu Borah’s journey reflects resilience shaped by hardship and persistence.

Now 50, Borah hails from Gogamukh in Assam’s Dhemaji district, where his early years of marriage were marked by financial instability and family responsibility.

At the time, his five-member household survived on his father’s pension, a retired police constable, supplemented by earnings from a small shop his father opened after retirement. The fragile balance collapsed when his father’s diabetes worsened, leading to repeated hospital visits beginning in 2008. A law graduate, Borah found himself trapped in mounting debt as he borrowed repeatedly to cover medical expenses. “In 2009, he had to be admitted to a private hospital in Guwahati. He recovered after a few days, but we did not have the money to pay the hospital bills. We sold off an old Maruti car to bring him home,” Borah recalls.

The relief was short-lived. His father’s condition deteriorated again and he passed away after a few days.

Even as he struggled to regain stability, Borah experienced a turning point in 2011. Observing trucks unloading steel almirahs transported from Guwahati into local markets, he began to consider an opportunity others had overlooked. Without prior experience or capital, he consulted craftsmen to understand whether such products could be manufactured locally.

That same year, Borah launched a small-scale steel fabrication unit from his home with the help of a government loan.“I had applied for an industrial loan and received `5 lakh under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme following an interview,” he says. With two machines, including a welding unit, and the assistance of two technicians, he began producing steel almirahs, showcases, and iron beds.