Man steel by design: Jitu Borah’s journey from debt, loss to Rs 6-crore enterprise in Assam

ASSAM : From selling biscuits, soaps and mobile recharge vouchers in a modest village grocery shop to building a steel enterprise with a growing footprint across the Northeast, Jitu Borah’s journey reflects resilience shaped by hardship and persistence.
Now 50, Borah hails from Gogamukh in Assam’s Dhemaji district, where his early years of marriage were marked by financial instability and family responsibility.
At the time, his five-member household survived on his father’s pension, a retired police constable, supplemented by earnings from a small shop his father opened after retirement. The fragile balance collapsed when his father’s diabetes worsened, leading to repeated hospital visits beginning in 2008. A law graduate, Borah found himself trapped in mounting debt as he borrowed repeatedly to cover medical expenses. “In 2009, he had to be admitted to a private hospital in Guwahati. He recovered after a few days, but we did not have the money to pay the hospital bills. We sold off an old Maruti car to bring him home,” Borah recalls.
The relief was short-lived. His father’s condition deteriorated again and he passed away after a few days.
Even as he struggled to regain stability, Borah experienced a turning point in 2011. Observing trucks unloading steel almirahs transported from Guwahati into local markets, he began to consider an opportunity others had overlooked. Without prior experience or capital, he consulted craftsmen to understand whether such products could be manufactured locally.
That same year, Borah launched a small-scale steel fabrication unit from his home with the help of a government loan.“I had applied for an industrial loan and received `5 lakh under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme following an interview,” he says. With two machines, including a welding unit, and the assistance of two technicians, he began producing steel almirahs, showcases, and iron beds.
The initial phase demanded relentless effort. Supported closely by his wife, Dailily, Borah worked long hours, producing only 2 to 4 items a month. Gradually, output increased to 50 units, then 100. By 2017, with an expanded workforce, his unit was manufacturing nearly 1,000 products monthly.
As the business grew, Borah aimed to compete with established steel furniture manufacturers. This ambition led to the launch of his brand, which was backed by a bank loan of `1.3 crore taken in his wife’s name. The government allotted him a two-bigha plot on lease in Banderdewa to establish a larger unit.
“Noting my steady rise in business, my friends and well-wishers advised me to come up with a product that can compete with the brands that had captured the market. Thus, I was inspired to launch the brand, Stelio,” Borah explains, adding that he personally oversees design, marketing and management.
The brand quickly gained traction in Assam, encouraging expansion into Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Manipur. Strong demand prompted Borah to set up a second unit in Gogamukh, where he introduced another brand, DJB,” named after Dailily Jitu Borah, under his company JB Industries. He secured a bank loan of `4.25 crore to establish the facility and market products through his own showroom.
Today, his two manufacturing units generate an annual turnover exceeding Rs 6 crore. The enterprise employs around 60 people directly, while more than 100 are indirectly associated through allied activities.
Recently, a 452-page book, throwing light on his struggle and achievements, was published. It has two parts—“Atmokatha” (self-narrative) and “Abhinandan” (Greetings). He wrote Atmokatha, while locals penned Abhinandan. The publication combines his personal narrative with contributions from locals.
Beyond business, Borah remains deeply engaged in social work. Through his association with several local organisations, including “Uttoron,” he supports individuals from marginalised backgrounds in accessing healthcare and education. Much of the funding comes from member contributions, with Borah playing a significant role.
“According to him, at least ten people visit him every single day to seek help for various purposes,” associates say, pointing to his continued accessibility despite business commitments.
Recently, a trust founded by Borah organised a seminar focused on skill development in the industrial sector, alongside a statewide quiz competition. Participants from across Assam attended, with Borah personally covering the costs of food, accommodation, and logistics. Borah attributes his success to collective support.