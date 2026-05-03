No bail to nine accused in Jana Nayagan movie leak case

CHENNAI: The principal sessions court in Chennai denied bail to nine persons accused in Jana Nayagan movie leak case stating that the probe is in initial stage and the network of conspiracy has to be unearthed through a thorough investigation.

The bail applications were moved by Srinath @ Sriram, Sanjay, Balakrishnan, Manikandan, Ruthran, Rajesh, Prasanth, Selvam and Rajini. Their counsel argued that the movie was copied in a Google Drive and forwarded to many persons and the petitioners were among them. They are not responsible for stealing of the movie or releasing it on social media; so, they can be enlarged on bail, the counsel prayed.

City Public Prosecutor (CPP) G Devarajan submitted that all the accused in the case joined together, conspired to release the uncertified film on social media and online platforms unauthorisedly, and executed the said plan and thereby earned huge sums of money.

Therefore, the petitioners should not be granted bail, he stressed. Advocate Vijayan Subramanian, appearing for KVN Productions, the producers of the movie, submitted that the Vijay movie was stolen from the studio and was released by the accused persons, causing huge financial loss to the producers. He opposed granting bail to the petitioners.