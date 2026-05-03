Odisha toddler’s death in crash sparks tension

ROURKELA : Vehicular traffic was disrupted for over three hours along the main road in Dharuadihi village under Sundargarh’s Sadar block after irate locals blocked the stretch protesting the death of a 26-month-old girl in a road accident the previous evening.

The deceased toddler was identified as Kusima Kechhu. Following her death, the child’s father donated her eyes at the Sundargarh district headquarters hospital (SDHH).

As per reports, Kusima along with her parents, mother Tikeswari (35) and father Jaikumar (38), was standing on the roadside near a gupchup cart at around 7 pm on Friday when a speeding car hit the girl and her mother. The family belongs to bordering Banki village in Laikera block of Jharsuguda district.

While the child died on the spot, her mother was rushed to the Sundargarh Government Medical College & Hospital (SG MCH) at Sundargarh town in a critical condition. The toddler’s body was preserved at the SDHH for postmortem examination.

Meanwhile, as the news of her death spread, angry villagers resorted to road blockade at around 11 am on the day by burning tyres, demanding compensation for the aggrieved family.

Owing to the widespred protest, vehicular traffic on the stretch came to a total standstill. Though the police and district administration officials tried to restore normalcy, it proved futile. The angry protestors were on the streets urging that their demands be heard and the compensation provided to the family.