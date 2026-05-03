Prasoon Joshi named Prasar Bharati chief

NEW DELHI: lyricist and poet Prasoon Joshi has been appointed as the chairman of the Prasar Bharati, the I&B ministry said on Saturday. The post was vacant since retired bureaucrat Navneet Kumar Sehgal resigned in December. Joshi is a creative professional with his contributions spanning across literature, advertising, cinema and public communication.

I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “My heartfelt congratulations to Prasoon Joshi ji on his appointment as Chairman of the Prasar Bharati Board. Prasoon ji is a rare creative spirit celebrated across the world in advertising, literature, art and cinema, yet his heart beats unmistakably for India. His words carry the fragrance of our soil and his vision reflects the timeless essence of our culture. Under his stewardship, Prasar Bharati will find renewed energy, deeper purpose and a fresh creative voice.”

Earlier, Joshi was Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification, CEO of McCann World Group India and chairman of McCann World Group Asia Pacific. He is also one of the trustees of Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts since 2016.