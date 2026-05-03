The voter and the verdict: When voters get their say, surveys matter little

The ‘Indian voter’ holds the key to the story and only she/he knows how the story will be played out for the major political players.

While both the BJP and the INC are contesting in all the four states, the latter is not a force to reckon with except in Assam and Kerala. The eastward and southward push of BJP is being watched keenly as they will have a huge ramification in the polls to come.

How the increase in the voters’ turnout and the deletion of voters will affect the fortunes of political parties is yet to be understood fully and in that way, the story of the election could well be a game changer for the elections to come.

The ‘women angle’

Another fascinating facet of this election is the 'women voter', whose numbers have outnumbered the male counterparts in all four states that have gone to voting. For example, women recorded a voter turnout of 85.76%, compared to 83.57% for men in Tamil Nadu.

The other states have similar stories to tell about the women’s participation. In West Bengal, women’s turnout reached 92%—considered extraordinary even for West Bengal, a political space where women are heard and seen more than any other state in the country.

Is the 'she voter' different from the 'he voter' in the larger Indian context? It, indeed, is. Politics in India has always been a male dominated space. (It still is, to a large extent). Women have casted their votes ever since the first general elections but they were never counted as individuals with free will as most often their political choices used to mirror the choices of the men in their families. But not anymore.