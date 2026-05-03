Tribunal awards Rs 9 crore compensation to expatriate's family in Kozhikode accident case

KOZHIKODE: In a significant verdict, the Kozhikode Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded a record-breaking compensation of Rs 9,01,67,500 to the family of an expatriate killed in a road accident. Delivered by Principal Judge K Rakesh on April 25, the judgment directs the New India Assurance Company to pay the sum, marking one of the highest compensation amounts ever granted by a tribunal in Kerala.

The victim, Shijin, a native of Thiruvangoor, was employed as a senior operator for Abu Dhabi Polymers in the UAE. The incident occurred on March 28, 2023, at Malikkadavu, Kozhikode, while Shijin was home on leave. He was travelling on his motorcycle around 1 am when he was hit by a lorry that was reportedly being driven in a rash and negligent manner.

Though he was taken to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital immediately, his life could not be saved.

In determining the historic settlement, the tribunal factored in Shijin’s high overseas salary, his age at the time of death, and the financial dependency of his young family. Legal experts noted that the court also considered the loss of various international allowances, such as educational support for his children and free accommodation provided by his employer in Abu Dhabi.