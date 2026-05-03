Urban Creches for working mothers in Vizag, Vijayawada launched

VIJAYAWADA: The state has taken a significant step towards strengthening urban livelihoods and supporting working mothers by launching a pilot initiative for Urban Creches for Working Mothers in Greater Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada.

Principal Secretary (MA&UD) S Suresh Kumar issued orders directing Municipal Commissioners to identify suitable municipal buildings, community halls, and public spaces for creche centres.

The initiative, proposed by MEPMA in partnership with Mobile Creches and coordinated with the Women Development and Child Welfare Department, is designed to provide safe childcare for children aged six months to six years from Self-Help Group households and urban poor families.

Each creche will accommodate 25 children, offering nutrition, health linkages, and early learning support. SHG women will be engaged in managing the centres and creating livelihood opportunities.

The model will converge with ICDS services, Anganwadi workers, ANMs, Urban Health Centres, and NHM systems to ensure nutrition standards, growth monitoring, immunisation, and medical referrals.

The pilot envisages 15 creches across the three cities, covering about 375 children, with a 12-month project outlay of Rs 1.5 crore. Locations will be prioritised in slums, labour clusters, and SHG-dense areas to reach women most in need.

MA&UD Minister Ponguru Narayana said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to people-centric urban infrastructure, noting that urban development must include social infrastructure that directly benefits women and children. He observed that creches will enable working mothers to pursue livelihoods with dignity while ensuring safe care for their children.