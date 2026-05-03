Vijay’s TVK gets ready for ‘resort politics’

CHENNAI: Staring at the possibility of a hung Assembly once the poll results are out on May 4, TN parties are bracing themselves for the infamous ‘resort politics’ as Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has made arrangements to corral its victorious candidates at a resort in Poonjeri near Mahabalipuram.

It’s pertinent to note that a day after the exit poll results were declared last Wednesday, Vijay issued a statement asking his party candidates to rush to the party headquarters at Panaiyur without delay if they are declared the winners on May 4.

With different exit poll surveys giving the upper hand to different parties — DMK alliance, TVK, and AIADMK bloc — TVK chief and actor C Joseph Vijay had asked his party functionaries to keep the resort ready for accommodating at least 100 winning candidates. “After the meeting with party candidates on Thursday, Vijay asked the functionaries to book the resort to accommodate the winning candidates,” a source privy to the developments told this newspaper.