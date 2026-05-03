Vijay’s TVK gets ready for ‘resort politics’

CHENNAI: Staring at the possibility of a hung Assembly once the poll results are out on May 4, TN parties are bracing themselves for the infamous ‘resort politics’ as Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has made arrangements to corral its victorious candidates at a resort in Poonjeri near Mahabalipuram.
It’s pertinent to note that a day after the exit poll results were declared last Wednesday, Vijay issued a statement asking his party candidates to rush to the party headquarters at Panaiyur without delay if they are declared the winners on May 4.
With different exit poll surveys giving the upper hand to different parties — DMK alliance, TVK, and AIADMK bloc — TVK chief and actor C Joseph Vijay had asked his party functionaries to keep the resort ready for accommodating at least 100 winning candidates. “After the meeting with party candidates on Thursday, Vijay asked the functionaries to book the resort to accommodate the winning candidates,” a source privy to the developments told this newspaper.
According to sources, TVK usually arranges state-level functionaries’ meet at the private resort in Poonjeri. The resort could accommodate more than 100 people. The source also added that Vijay had sarcastically told the candidates at the meeting “not to go anywhere after winning the seat”.
Vijay has also asked his party’s legal wing to be prepared for all eventualities and advised the party’s general secretary (election campaign management), Aadhav Arjuna, to give a representation to the Election Commission of India to bolster security to prevent disturbance to law and order on the counting day, sources said.
Meanwhile, the ruling DMK is confident of coming back to power as the single largest party and has instructed its party workers to be vigilant during the counting.
Party will sweep this election, says DMK spokesperson Dharanidharan
DMK spokesperson Salem Dharanidharan told TNIE that the party is going to sweep this election. “This election is not about who will be the ruling party. It is about who will be the opposition to DMK in the coming years and decades. Surveys show my CM (Stalin) as the most preferred candidate, with 40%-55% support. The second and third choices trail far behind at 20% and 15%. If one odd poll suggests Vijay gaining seats, I don’t believe it. Vijay is not a politician; politics is just a hobby for him,” he said.