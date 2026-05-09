Delhi on high alert after intelligence inputs flag possible terror threat

NEW DELHI: Security has been tightened at several key establishments across the national capital after intelligence agencies received inputs indicating a possible terror threat.

According to sources, there is an alert regarding a possible attack at the BJP office, following which security has been heightened at the party’s headquarters and the state office. Inputs have also suggested that terror organisations may target the Delhi BJP office located on DDU Marg, along with nearby government offices, the sources added.

Anti-sabotage checks are being carried out at important government premises. Bomb disposal squads and sniffer dog units are also on alert.

All district units have been instructed to remain alert and maintain close coordination with intelligence agencies and central paramilitary forces, as per the agencies.

“Police have been directed to maintain strict vigil on suspicious movements, unattended objects and vehicles parked in sensitive zones,” said a source.

Security arrangements have also been strengthened at settlements and areas considered vulnerable from a law-and-order perspective; local police are conducting random checking drives and verification exercises.

Senior officers are continuously monitoring the situation and reviewing security arrangements across the city, said the source.