Ayush Shetty: For Indian badminton, he stands tall

There were quite a few anecdotes about Ayush Shetty, as narrated by his mother. He was good at chess and academics. It was difficult to choose, but the parents had to back his love for the sport he is starting to dominate. The mother had to shift with Ayush and his sister to Bengaluru to pursue his dream. His love for the game transcended into an obsession. And has remained to this day.

There is an uncanny resemblance with one GOATS of the game—Victor Axelsen from Denmark—and it goes beyond the dominating frame of six feet and four inches.

The attack and court coverage are just a few. The great Dane himself had complimented the World No 18 and coming player for his ‘similar’ style play during a camp in Dubai last year. “I love to attack,” surmises Ayush’s inner engineering while playing the sport. This is just the beginning of his fledgling career, but Ayush has made a few heads turn and take notice—World No 7 Li Shi Feng, World No 4 Jonatan Christie, Kunlavut Vitidsarn (World No 1 at the time, No 2 now) were some of his scalps.

Not long ago, Indian badminton was staring at an abyss. A void to be left behind by quite a few trailblazers. Multiple World and Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, London Games medallist Saina Nehwal, former World No 1 Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy had been keeping India’s tri-colour flying.

But the scythe of age is mercilessly catching up with them. Saina is now retired, while the rest are struggling with their ageing body. Lakshya Sen, considered to be the present, was enduring an ordinary year by his lofty standards with injuries not helping his case until not so long back. Even the ever-reliable men’s doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were feeling the toll at the elite level.