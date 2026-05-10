DDA unveils 90-day plan to rejuvenate 77 water bodies after LG-led review meeting

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu chaired a crucial meeting of Delhi Development Authority (DDA) officials on Saturday to address concerns around depleting water bodies in the city.

The DDA responded with promptness and unveiled a time-bound plan to rejuvenate 77 water bodies on the same day.

According to officials, the restoration exercise of the targeted lakes and ponds will be completed in phases over 90 days, with strict timelines laid down for the execution. Of the 77 identified sites, six water bodies will be revived within the first 30 days, 48 within 60 days, and the remaining 23 in the full three-month window.

In the meeting, Sandhu stressed on the urgent need to act on what he described as the city’s “rapidly deteriorating aquatic assets”, affected by encroachment, pollution and poor maintenance. He directed the DDA to ensure strict adherence to deadlines.

DDA officials said the restoration will follow a two-phase strategy. In the first phase, focus will be on reviving dead or dying water bodies through dredging, excavation and desilting. Catchment areas will also be cleared to improve rainwater inflow and enhance groundwater recharge.

“The second phase will include strengthening of embankments, plantation drives, installation of sewage and decentralised treatment plants, fencing, and overall beautification,” officials said.

Sandhu noted that these ecosystems play a vital role in groundwater recharge.