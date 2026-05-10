Delhi govt school teachers flag clash between Census duties, remedial classes

NEW DELHI: Teachers and principals in Delhi government schools have raised concerns over a clash between remedial classes scheduled during the summer break and the upcoming Census-2027 house-listing exercise, saying the overlapping duties are administratively unmanageable.

The issue escalated after a fresh circular issued on Saturday by the Office of the Charge Census Officer, Ward-27, Begumpur, relieved designated enumerators and supervisors, including school staff, from regular duties between May 16 and June 15 for Census work.

The development comes amid objections from the Government Schools Teachers’ Association (GSTA), which wrote to Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood opposing the Directorate of Education’s order mandating remedial classes till May 23.

The association said the remedial class schedule directly clashes with Census-related responsibilities beginning May 16, making it “technically infeasible” for teachers to simultaneously handle classroom teaching and field-intensive enumeration work.