Jaipur Diary: Om Birla’s ex-minister remark sparks buzz

A recent statement by Om Birla has sparked huge political chatter in the Rajasthan BJP. Recalling his days as an MP, Birla remarked, “When I was an MP, my friend was the sports minister. I had to run around for years to get sports facilities in my constituency.” Though he did not name anyone, political observers quickly connected the dots to Rajyavardhan Rathore, who held the portfolio at the time. Insiders say Rathore was one of the most powerful faces in Delhi then, handling key ministries and maintaining a distance from party colleagues. Later, Rathore was sent into Rajasthan politics with an MLA ticket.

Gehlot’s silence over scam fuels rumours

More than the arrest of former minister Mahesh Joshi by the ACB in the Jal Jeevan Mission scam, its former CM Ashok Gehlot’s delayed reaction has become a talking point in Rajasthan’s political corridors. After being arrested by the ED in April 2025 and later getting bail from the Supreme Court after seven months, he has now been re-arrested by the ACB based on statements made by retired ACS Subodh Agarwal, who is already arrested. What raised eyebrows was Gehlot’s tweet coming nearly 16 hours after Joshi’s arrest. Political insiders are wondering whether Gehlot waited for legal or political feedback before reacting.