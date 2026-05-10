MCD rolls out SOPs to clean, beautify Delhi ahead of major global events

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has come up with extensive standard operating procedures (SOPs) of civic preparedness, detailing how Delhi will clean up, beautify, and manage key public spaces to project itself as per “world-class standards”.

The SOPs are targeted at top global events that attract political and business leaders from the around the world and are routinely organised in the city.

The procedures chalk out an elaborate plan to remove garbage mounds, relocate roadside dhalaos, clear encroachments, impound stray animals, conceal construction sites, and eliminate hanging cables from VVIP areas and routes on which delegate move during major events.

The MCD document, which has been approved by its commissioner, accessed by this newspaper states that Delhi regularly hosts “Heads of States, Heads of Governments, senior diplomats, global CEOs, and delegations from across the world”, thus putting the city’s civic management under “intense international scrutiny”.

A detailed monitoring system has also been created for implementation of the SOPs, including 24x7 zonal control rooms, WhatsApp-based field monitoring groups, CCTV-linked supervision and daily inspection reports from ward-level officers.

As part of the sanitation plan of the SOPs, the civic body has mandated deployment of mechanised road sweeping machines, jet cleaning operations, and anti-smog guns on all key routes. It has also mandated removal of garbage mounds and fly-tip sites, while directing officials to ensure that dhalao structures are cleaned from roadsides or temporarily relocated away from focus areas.