Naga woman, abducted by militants from India-Myanmar border, released

GUWAHATI: A Tangkhul Naga woman, abducted by insurgent group Kuki National Army-Burma (KNA-B) and Village Volunteers Eastern Zone from the Namlee village near the India-Myanmar border in Manipur’s Kamjong district in the early morning of Thursday, was released on Saturday.

Olina Ningshen (45) was released after concerted efforts were made by the Assam Rifles, the district administration and the police.

The release took place at a place south of Z Choro Village close to the incident area under the watch of Assam Rifles, intelligence and other agencies.

The husband of the woman, village headman and leaders of civil society organisations were taken to a site close to the handover location after forces had secured her release.

Following her release, the woman underwent a medical check-up and was provided with psychological assistance, defence sources said.

“…In the early hours of May 7, there was unrest reported near Z Choro and opposite Namlee along the India-Myanmar border. The volatile situation was brought under control by the troopers of the Assam Rifles with an immediate response despite challenging conditions,” a defence ministry statement said.

It further stated that acting proactively during the incident, the Assam Rifles deployed multiple rescue teams. Ten houses affected by the violence were secured and civilians evacuated to the nearest safe location.

“Fifteen distressed villagers, including women and children, were rescued and provided with humanitarian assistance at the Aloyo Assam Rifles camp. A woman was provided with immediate first aid and medical evacuation support,” the statement said.

To prevent further escalation and restore stability, the Assam Rifles had also conducted sanitisation operations. Amid prevailing tensions, the Assam Rifles continued to patrol across other sensitive areas of Kamjong to ensure peace.