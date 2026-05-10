On the dais, 97-year-old aide of Jana Sangh founder Shyama Prasad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday touched the feet of 98-year-old BJP veteran Makhanlal Sarkar and sought his blessings at the swearing-in ceremony of the party’s first government in West Bengal.

Sarkar was arrested in Kashmir in 1952 while accompanying Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee during the movement to hoist the Indian tricolour there, the BJP said.

“Sarkar is one of the early grassroots figures associated with the nationalist movement in post-Independence India,” the party said in a statement. Felicitating Sarkar on the stage at the Brigade Parade Grounds before the oath-taking ceremony, the PM touched his feet to take his blessings and hugged the veteran leader before exchanging pleasantries.

After the formation of the BJP in 1980, Sarkar became the organisational coordinator for the then West Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling districts in Left Front-ruled West Bengal.

“From 1981 onward, he served continuously for seven years as district president, an exceptional achievement at a time when BJP leaders generally could not remain in the same organisational position for more than two years,” the statement said.