Over 4.9L pledge organs; women take lead in Maha, Karnataka, Kerala & Telangana

NEW DELHI: Over 4.9 lakh Indians have registered to donate organs and tissues after death, with more men pledging their organs as compared to women, the latest government data has shown.

While 2,62,403 men have pledged to donate their organs, as many as 226,309 women have registered themselves as donors till May 2. What is interesting is that in some states, such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala, Punjab, Mizoram, and Sikkim, women have taken the lead in pledging their organs since the Aadhaar-based verification system was launched on the birthday of PM Narendra Modi on September 17, 2023.