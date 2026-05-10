Two friends returning from IPL match killed by speeding car in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Two friends were killed after their motorcycle was allegedly hit by a speeding car near Bhajanpura Metro station in northeast Delhi while they were returning home after watching an IPL match, police said on Saturday. The driver of the car has been arrested.
According to police, the accident was reported at Khajuri Khas police station during the intervening night of May 8 and 9. When police reached the spot near Bhajanpura Metro station, they found a motorcycle and a car involved in the accident.
Police said the car allegedly rammed the motorcycle from behind, critically injuring both riders. The victims were taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital in a PCR van, where doctors declared them dead. The deceased were identified as Rohit (31) and Hemant (33), both residents of Karawal Nagar.
A case under Sections 281 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Khajuri Khas police station. A forensic team examined the spot, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, an official said.
“The accused, Himanshu (27), has been arrested and the offending vehicle seized. His blood samples have also been collected. If the medical report confirms alcohol consumption, additional charges related to drunken driving will be added,” an official said.
Police said Rohit worked in the tours and travel business at Netaji Subhash Place, while Hemant worked as a personal assistant to an officer. The two had been childhood friends and had planned to watch the IPL match together on Friday.
Officials said Rohit, a cricket enthusiast, had arranged the match tickets and invited Hemant to join him. Both returned early from work that evening for the game. Around 11.45 pm, Rohit’s father received a call informing him about the accident. Hemant’s family was informed shortly afterwards. Police said further investigation is underway.