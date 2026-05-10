Two friends returning from IPL match killed by speeding car in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Two friends were killed after their motorcycle was allegedly hit by a speeding car near Bhajanpura Metro station in northeast Delhi while they were returning home after watching an IPL match, police said on Saturday. The driver of the car has been arrested.

According to police, the accident was reported at Khajuri Khas police station during the intervening night of May 8 and 9. When police reached the spot near Bhajanpura Metro station, they found a motorcycle and a car involved in the accident.

Police said the car allegedly rammed the motorcycle from behind, critically injuring both riders. The victims were taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital in a PCR van, where doctors declared them dead. The deceased were identified as Rohit (31) and Hemant (33), both residents of Karawal Nagar.

A case under Sections 281 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Khajuri Khas police station. A forensic team examined the spot, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, an official said.