CM Naidu announces sops: Rs 30K for birth of third child, Rs 40K for fourth in Andhra

SRIKAKULAM: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu announced that families having a third child will receive Rs 30,000 and those with a fourth child will receive Rs 40,000 as incentives. He participated in the Swarna Andhra - Swatcha Andhra Programme at Narasannapeta in Srikakulam on Saturday.

Addressing a public meeting, CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu said that children are the true wealth of the nation. Through population management, efforts are being made to turn the population into an asset for the country, he added.

Naidu also expressed concern over declining population growth and announced that a special action plan will be implemented to control this trend. “Under the banner “Children Are Wealth”, a new program will be launched soon,” Naidu said.

He emphasised many families are limiting themselves to just one child, which has led to declining populations and increasing elderly numbers in several countries, and clarified that this is damaging the economy of those countries.

While earlier the focus was on family planning, he emphasised that circumstances have now changed, and hence he is calling for recognising children as wealth.

The Chief Minister assured that through the Population Management Policy, measures will be taken to increase the birth rate. He also mentioned strengthening Anganwadi centers to provide nutritious food to mothers and children through the Women and Child Welfare Department.

Under the Thalliki Vandanam scheme, financial assistance of Rs 15,000 is already being provided to mothers, Naidu added.