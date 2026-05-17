DDA to revive 101 water bodies: LG

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) plans to restore 101 water bodies by the end of August, Lt-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu said on Saturday while launching the ‘Jal Sanchay Abhiyaan’.

In its first phase, 101 identified water bodies spread over about 155 hectares (383 acres) will be rejuvenated. Among these are 22 water bodies in the Dwarka Zone, 13 in the South Zone, 17 in the Rohini Zone, and 6 in the Narela Zone.

The L-G emphasised the importance of reviving traditional water bodies to ensure long-term water security, groundwater recharge, and ecological balance in the city.

The water body located inside Paschim Vihar’s District Park, measuring approximately 1.47 hectares, has also been taken up for rejuvenation under the campaign.

Currently, the DDA manages a total of 822 water bodies. Of these, 424 have been identified for restoration works. Among these 424, as many as 101 have been taken up for immediate action under the “Jal Sanchay Abhiyaan” launched on Saturday.

The first phase of the campaign focuses on rejuvenation measures, including dredging, excavation, desilting and clearing natural catchment channels to improve rainwater harvesting before the monsoon season.

The Phase II of the initiative, targeted for completion by May 2027, will focus on ensuring the sustainability of the restored water bodies through fencing, strengthening embankments, installing Sewage Treatment Plants, and conducting plantation drives.