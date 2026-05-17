HAL-IAF Tejas Mk-1A review pushed to June; IAF weighing further relaxations

NEW DELHI: The programme review meeting between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) on the delayed Tejas Mk-1A light combat aircraft has been pushed to June, with a firm date yet to be finalised, senior defence officials told TNIE.

The IAF, which had earlier shown flexibility on certain delivery-linked operational requirements to facilitate induction, is also learnt to be considering additional relaxations to expedite deliveries.

“Had there been tangible movement on the programme, the review meeting, which was originally scheduled for this month, would have taken place. The IAF has already shown flexibility and is willing to examine additional dilutions, wherever feasible, to accelerate deliveries, while ensuring that the core operational requirements are not compromised,” the official said.

It is learnt that newly appointed HAL Chairman and Managing Director Ravi Kota visited New Delhi earlier this month for discussions with the top IAF brass, during which the revised timeline for the review meeting was worked out. As reported earlier, the review, when held, is expected to assess HAL’s progress on mandatory operational benchmarks and finalise revised delivery schedules for the programme.

The programme, already running more than two years behind schedule, continues to face hurdles relating primarily to radar integration and engine supplies, which have held up formal induction of the fighter.

Sources said that one of the key challenges has been the integration and synchronisation of the AESA radar with the aircraft’s electronic warfare suite and other onboard mission systems, which form part of the mandatory operational requirements for the Tejas Mk-1A configuration.

“The issue is essentially about ensuring that the radar, electronic warfare suite and weapons architecture are all communicating seamlessly through the mission computer network. Some of these integration parameters are still undergoing refinement and validation,” a source explained.

“There are also certain performance benchmarks linked to radar range and optimisation that have required additional testing and software-level corrections before full operational clearance can be given,” the source added.

Apart from radar certification, the remaining mandatory operational benchmarks include completion of missile firing trials and full validation of the aircraft’s weapons package.

Sources said the Astra beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile (BVRAAM) integration effort also ran into difficulties during trials, necessitating further refinement and validation.

Engine shortages have further compounded the delays. GE Aerospace has delivered far fewer F404 engines than originally scheduled, with only six currently available with HAL.

HAL, during its Q4 FY26 earnings conference call on Friday, said deliveries of the Tejas Mk-1A are now likely to begin between August and September, marking yet another delay in the programme timeline.

The IAF, grappling with an acute shortage in fighter squadron strength, has been pressing HAL for a clearer induction roadmap. The Air Force currently operates only 29 fighter squadrons against a sanctioned strength of 42.5, making timely induction of the Tejas Mk-1A operationally significant for the service.