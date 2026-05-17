No child hills left behind

Many schools were in disrepair: crumbling infrastructure, dull classrooms lacking stimulation, and an absence of basic amenities. During the harsh Himalayan winters, she saw children sitting on cold concrete floors, often without adequate lighting, heating, or warm clothing.

“How can we talk about improving learning outcomes when children don’t even have a chair to sit on?” she recalls asking herself. The stories her father told her about carrying his own rug to school so he would have somewhere to sit stayed with her. “I couldn’t help but wonder: how far have we actually come, even 80 years after Independence?”

Joshi’s own life has been shaped by the societal pressures often faced by women in the region. Born as the second daughter in a family that desperately wanted a son, Joshi grew up aware of the stigma attached to her gender. “I was born as the second daughter to a family desperate for a son. It was a cultural shock for my mother,” she says. “Fearing the weight of social stigma, she once said in a moment of despair, ‘I don’t want a girl child. Give her to someone, or leave her somewhere.’”

Though her mother later raised her with affection, those early memories left a lasting impact. “Every time that story was mentioned, it strengthened my resolve that one day my parents would feel proud of me,” Joshi says. That personal ambition later evolved into a wider mission to support children who, like her, began life with very little.

Her path to the administrative service was far from easy. At 16, she lost her father. With a younger sister to support and no steady family income, she was thrust into adulthood early. “I started teaching in a private school for a meagre salary of `600 a month—an amount I rarely received in full, as even a single day of leave meant a deduction,” she says. “To save on rickshaw fare, I walked five kilometres to school every day.”

Despite these hardships, Joshi earned a national scholarship after Class XII and eventually topped her campus in Almora. Her faith in the transformative power of education remains unchanged. “Education is the one thing no one can take away,” she says. Her commitment to reform found an unexpected test at home through her 4.5-year-old son, Siddharth. To assess the standard of the schools she oversaw, Joshi proposed an idea to him. “I told him, ‘Siddharth, I think you should take admission in the primary school next to my office,’” she recalls. His response was immediate and honest. “He looked at me and said, ‘No, never! Not unless you make it like my school in Haldwani.’”

That moment, she says, was a wake-up call. If the schools were not good enough for her own child, how could they be acceptable for the children of the state?