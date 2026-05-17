Spiritual stardom of a child prodigy who heard and performed

GUJARAT : Born with 90% cerebral palsy, unable to read or write, Ahmedabad’s young Divyang prodigy Om Jignesh Vyas transformed what many saw as a limitation into a spiritual revolution. By merely listening, Vyas memorised over 5,000 Sanskrit shlokas, all eighteen chapters of the Bhagavad Gita, and sacred scriptures like the Sundarkand part from the Ramayan. From performing across India without accepting a single rupee to earning recognition from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, presidents, and governors, Vyas’ journey has become a living example of faith, devotion, and the unstoppable human spirit.

Born on September 12, 2006, in Ahmedabad, Vyas’ arrival itself was miraculous for his family. His parents had waited nearly eleven years after marriage to hear the voice of a child in their home.

During those emotionally difficult years, hope slowly turned into prayer, and prayer eventually became faith. Seeking divine blessings, Vyas’ parents undertook the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

Om was born after their return. For his parents, he was not merely a child, he was “Shivaprasadi”, a divine blessing gifted by Mahadev. While travelling towards Kailash, pilgrims pass the sacred Om mountain, and according to his zodiac sign beginning with “O”, the child was named Om, a name that would later echo across thousands of stages.

From birth, Om suffered from cerebral palsy and intellectual disability, both marked at nearly 90%. But Om’s story refused to follow ordinary definitions. When he was just six months old, his family noticed that ordinary lullabies failed to calm him. But the moment his grandparents began reciting Hanuman Chalisa, Gayatri Chalisa, Datta Bavani, or Sai Bavani, the child instantly became peaceful.