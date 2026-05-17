UDF’s Brave poll leader staked all to win big

After securing a splendid victory in the Kerala assembly election, the Congress took 10 days to zero in on its chief minister pick. It was a tough competition among three contenders—K C Venugopal, Ramesh Chennithala and V D Satheesan, the junior-most among the three. Satheesan was competing with two leaders with bigger clout within the party and better track record in administration. Not many thought he had a chance. Especially against Venugopal, who had the ears of the Congress first family and the majority support of party legislators. Yet, Satheesan didn’t give up, put forth arguments in his favour and kept himself in contention throughout.

That is Satheesan. Unapologetically ambitious, unreasonably brave and unyieldingly tenacious. That is the fighting spirit he displayed while taking on the Pinarayi Vijayan government in the last five years as the leader of the opposition and in the election that followed. And, he succeeded.

Taking on a government entrenched for a decade, backed by a disciplined and well-oiled political machine, was a daunting task. Yet, Satheesan chose the frontline when many in his own camp preferred the safety of the shadows.

Even while leading the alliance in the election, he staked his all — his political career, credibility and resources. He famously declared that he would go into exile if he failed to deliver a decisive victory, expressed confidence that the alliance would win at least 100 seats, and predicted the defeat of at least a dozen ministers.

It was a political gamble and Satheesan was bold enough to take it. His willingness to take the fight to the opposition was what earned him people’s support, which ultimately prompted the party to decide in his favour.