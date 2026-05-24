Assam officer held, Rs 1.66 crore in cash recovered

GUWAHATI: An Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer has been arrested on graft charges, a police officer said on Saturday.

Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption have recovered around Rs 1.66 crore in cash from his possession and seized fixed deposits worth another Rs 86 lakh along with other investment documents.

The accused, Lachit Kumar Das, posted as additional director, Land Records, Guwahati, was apprehended following a complaint alleging that the officer had demanded a bribe for issuing a no-objection certificate for land sale permission.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption seeking legal action against the officer, prompting sleuths to lay a trap for the officer on May 21.

After catching him red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 45,000 from the complainant, the sleuths carried out a raid at his private residence in Guwahati, where they recovered over Rs 48.38 lakh in cash from a locker.

Searches at another flat owned by the officer led to the recovery of over Rs 1.18 crore.